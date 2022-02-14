Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

