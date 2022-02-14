Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,370,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,370,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

