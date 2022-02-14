Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.