Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Bought by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC owned 6.64% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $28,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

A number of analysts have commented on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.