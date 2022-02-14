Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,996,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $14,232,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.53 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.