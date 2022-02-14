Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,317. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.