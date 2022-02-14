Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,317. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
