Man Group plc Acquires 6,888 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.37% of Encompass Health worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

