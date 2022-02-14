Man Group plc Purchases 143,644 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,644 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

