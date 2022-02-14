Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573,369 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

NYSE:CM opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $118.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

