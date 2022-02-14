ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,632 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.49% of ManpowerGroup worth $28,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $109.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

