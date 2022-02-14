Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after buying an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.51 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

