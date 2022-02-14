Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $62,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

