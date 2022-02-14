Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

