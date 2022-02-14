Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Marchex alerts:

MCHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,872. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.