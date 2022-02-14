Mariner LLC Acquires 3,373 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

