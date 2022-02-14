Mariner LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

