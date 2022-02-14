Mariner LLC Sells 4,510 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.94.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

