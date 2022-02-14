MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $390.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.00.

MKTX opened at $378.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.69. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

