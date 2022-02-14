Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 235.57 Average PT from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235.57 ($3.19).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS stock traded down GBX 4.85 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.80 ($2.59). The company had a trading volume of 9,328,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,547. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.43. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.