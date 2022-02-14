Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $152.21 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

