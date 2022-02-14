Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 110,600 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of New York Times worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

