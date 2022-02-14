Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.88 Million Stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.98% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCR. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,139 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 428,119 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 128.9% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 526,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

