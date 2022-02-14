Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 275,100 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.46% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 685,632 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

