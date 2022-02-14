Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 68,758 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 11.20% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,626,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 368,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

