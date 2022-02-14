Marshall Wace LLP Sells 265,775 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,775 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.07% of Danimer Scientific worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.