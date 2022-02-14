Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $450.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $465.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.80. 3,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.81 and its 200 day moving average is $391.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

