Mastech Digital, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastech Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Shares of MHH opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

