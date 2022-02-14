Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,193. Maximus has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

