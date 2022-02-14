MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Decreased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,756 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

