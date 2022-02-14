Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast stock opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.39. Medifast has a twelve month low of $184.06 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

