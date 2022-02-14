MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 2,262,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,591. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

