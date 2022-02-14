MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.
MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 2,262,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,591. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
