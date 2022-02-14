MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $1.55. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,089.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

