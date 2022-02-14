Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
MERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. 361,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $829.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.67.
About Mercer International
Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.
