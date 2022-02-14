MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, an increase of 407.4% from the January 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 720.5 days.

OTCMKTS MKGAF opened at $205.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

