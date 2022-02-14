Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.56%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is 149.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

