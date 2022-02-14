Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $46.80 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $47,989.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00008194 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.79 or 0.06793436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.67 or 0.99936635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,827,931 coins and its circulating supply is 13,683,357 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

