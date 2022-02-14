Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $55,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,430.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,547.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,518.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.