MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

