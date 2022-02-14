MFS Charter Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $7.65 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

