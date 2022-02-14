MFS Special Value Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

NYSE MFV opened at $6.33 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

