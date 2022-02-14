MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,838. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.