MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $230,520.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

