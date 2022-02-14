Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

