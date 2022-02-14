Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $697,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $295.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.