MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of MicroVision worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 201.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.