Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

