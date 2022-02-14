Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $35.40 or 0.00082962 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $39.78 million and $399,506.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.12 or 0.06870089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,606.43 or 0.99862883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006282 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

