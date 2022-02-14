Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $22.10 or 0.00051988 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $295,679.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.96 or 0.06891270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.87 or 1.00100753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 438,068 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

