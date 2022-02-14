Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $419.08 or 0.00982254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $348,513.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.12 or 0.06870089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,606.43 or 0.99862883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006282 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 15,597 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

