Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mistras Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

